Watch: Indian PM Modi takes a sortie in Tejas, calls it a 'sense of pride'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Nov 25) took a sortie on the light combat fighter aircraft Tejas, which has been built indigenously, in Bengaluru.



PM Modi reached defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, which is based in Bengaluru, on Saturday (Nov 25) and reviewed the work which was ongoing at its manufacturing facility, stated officials.



"Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential," wrote Prime Minister Modi, while taking to X. Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential. pic.twitter.com/4aO6Wf9XYO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2023 × Tejas is a fighter aircraft which has a single seat but PM Modi took a sortie in its twin-seat trainer variant, which was operated by the Air Force. The twin-seater variant is also operated by the Indian Navy.

Light Combat Aircraft Tejas has been defined as a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter aircraft which has been designed to provide close combat support for ground operations and to take offensive air support. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew a sortie on Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru, Karnataka, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/TNtWyHHDu9 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023 × In its class and dimensions, Tejas is the lightest and smallest aircraft and the composite structure's extensive use makes it lighter. Till now, the fighter jet has been able to maintain an excellent safety track record of accident-free flying.

With Tejas, India finds a place in the list of "very few" elite nations

Presently 40 Tejas MK-1 aircraft are being operated by the Indian Air Force and 83 Tejas MK-1A fighters have been ordered by the IAF, as part of the deal worth ₹ 36,468 crore ($4.37 billion).



Earlier in November, the LCA Tejas participated in the Dubai Air Show. The LCA Tejas was included in the aerial and static display and performed a few daring manoeuvres to prove its capability as being a formidable fighter aircraft.



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) built the LCA and it was designed primarily for the Indian Air Force however its Naval variant of the Tejas is getting tested to undertake Ground Maritime Operations.

In Tejas, the home-built fly-by-wire system in the Tejas is one of the key achievements of the HAL. The twin-seater was added to the repertoire of the Air Force in October, which took India to the list of "very few" elite nations who have such capabilities and have such aircraft operational in their Defence Forces.



18 twin seaters have been ordered by HAL from IAF and has been planning for delivery of eight of them during 2023-24. The delivery of the remaining 10 will happen progressively by 2026-27.