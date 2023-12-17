Indian PM Modi inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse, world’s largest office building

It is the world’s largest and modern centre for international diamond and jewellery business, and will cater as the global centre for trading both rough and polished diamonds as well as jewellery.

The bourse comprises the state-of-the-art ‘Customs Clearance House’ for import and export, a jewellery mall for retail jewellery business and a facility for international banking and safe vaults.

The whole complex is built on a plot of 35.54 acres, and costs around Rs 35 billion. The building spans 67 lakh square feet of floor space and has the capacity to house nearly 4,500 diamond trading offices.

Worlds largest office building, Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat will be inaugurated by PM Modi today.

The megastructure has nine ground towers plus 15 floors, with office spaces ranging from 300 sq ft to 1 lakh sq ft. The nine rectangular towers are connected by a central spine. The building has a platinum ranking from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).