PM Modi breaks silence, says do not 'underestimate' seriousness of Indian Parliament security breach

Breaking his silence on the Indian Parliament security breach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the incident warrants "seriousness" and must not be "underestimated" as all necessary actions will be taken to investigate the intentions behind what transpired on December 13. The Indian PM urged everyone to refrain from "resistance" on the matter.

PM Modi made these comments while speaking with Danik Jagran, a Hindi daily in India. “The seriousness of the incident that happened in Parliament should not be underestimated at all. The Speaker sir is taking necessary steps with full seriousness. The investigating agencies are investigating the matter strictly. It is important for us to go deep into the matter to understand what are the elements and intentions behind this. Solutions should also be found with one mind. Everyone should avoid debate or resistance on such topics,” the newspaper quoted PM Modi as saying.

Two individuals carrying smoke canisters jumped from the public gallery and entered the Lok Sabha floor on December 13, the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack.

The security breach, which shocked the nation as MPs ran to exit the lower house, triggered a range of reactions from various political parties. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in particular, targeted the Centre's policies and claimed that unemployment in the country is the reason for the breach.

This came as the family of one of the protesters, Neelam Azad, who was releasing colour smoke from an aerosol canister on a road outside the Parliament and was nabbed afterwards, reportedly said, "She is highly qualified, but wasn't getting a job. She was so stressed because of this that she often used to say that I should just die as despite studying so much, I am unable to earn two meals."

Arrests in Parliament breach

Delhi police on Saturday (Dec 16) nabbed the sixth person linked to the major security breach in Indian Parliament. Mahesh Kumawat was apprehended for allegedly aiding 'mastermind' Lalit Jha to flee from the Indian capital of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on December 16 wrote a letter to all the members of Parliament informing them that there is no link between the security breach and the recent suspension of 13 MPs from the lower house.

"It is indeed unfortunate that some Members and political parties are linking the decision of the House to suspend some members from the service of the House to the incident which occurred on December 13, 2023," the speaker said in his statement.

