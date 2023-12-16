Israel-Hamas conflict, trade pact, energy dominate PM Modi, Oman Sultan talks

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, trade pact, energy were among the key issues that dominated talks between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oman's sultan Haitham bin Tarik. Oman's Sultan is on a state visit to India, accompanied by his Deputy Prime Minister for Defense, seven cabinet ministers, and three vice ministers. This is also the first State visit from Oman to India in the last 26 years, the last being by the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said who visited India in 1997.

Pointing how the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict was part of the talks, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said: "That was definitely an important element of discussions between the two leaders, and there was a shared appreciation of the continuing challenge that both countries face from the emerging multiple dimensions of the conflict, including the catastrophic humanitarian situation which is there, the challenge of terrorism, and of course the larger need to find and try and achieve a two-state solution as a way forward".

India-Oman exchange views on shipping disruptions

Concerns over shipping disruptions, exemplified by firms like Maersk pausing Red Sea journeys due to Houthi attacks, were not overlooked. Kwatra affirmed, "constantly monitoring what's happening....that's something on which both leaders did spend some time in exchanging views on that."

The India-Oman Joint Vision unveiled during the visit highlighted key areas of collaboration, including maritime cooperation, energy security, digital payments, health, tourism, hospitality, disaster management, agriculture, and food security. Both sides are keen on early conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (trade pact), which was part of the talks on Saturday (Dec 16).

The announcement on the third tranche of the Oman-India Joint Investment Fund, valued at $300 million was also made. Oman India Joint Investment Fund announces 3rd tranche at Rs 2500 crore ($300 million). Fund focuses on channeling investments into India's high-growth sectors. PS: Previous tranches wr at $100m & $200 m. Fund is 50:50 partnership btwn SBI & Oman Investment Authority. https://t.co/91jFVjRmk0 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 16, 2023 × Emphasis on Oman's Duqm port

Foreign Secretary Kwatra also shed light on the significance of the Duqm port, stating, "Duqm in that sense provides us essentially a logistical base for cooperation between the two countries in the field of maritime cooperation, including humanitarian disaster relief".