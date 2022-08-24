Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh thanks Russian counterpart on nabbing IS terrorist

Russia and India have had close cooperation on counter-terror. Ajit Doval, the Indian NSA, was in Russia last week to hold talks with his counterpart. Photograph:( WION )
Rajnath Singh conveyed his deep appreciation during an exchange of pleasantries on the side-lines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, defence ministers' meeting in Uzbekistan.
Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh has thanked Russian defence minister Sergey Shoigu for arresting an Islamic State terrorist who was planning a suicide attack in India. Earlier today, Minister Rajnath conveyed his deep appreciation during an exchange of pleasantries on the side-lines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, defence ministers' meeting in Uzbekistan.
Russia's top security agency on Monday announced that it had apprehended an Islamic State (IS) operative planning a suicide attack in India. The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB ) in a statement said that he was planning a terror attack by "self-detonation against one of the representatives' ruling circles of India."
The 30-year-old Uzbek national, Azamov Mashahont, had been to Turkey earlier this year, where he was recruited and was indoctrinated. In a confessional video released by Russian authorities, he said he took notice of the attack over the "insulting remarks on Prophet Muhammad".
Russia and India have had close cooperation on counter-terror. Ajit Doval, the Indian NSA, was in Russia last week to hold talks with his counterpart.
