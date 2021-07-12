Indian consulate in city still open, says Kandahar governor's spokesman

Even as India has withdrawn its diplomats from its consulate in Kandahar, the local govt government has said that the consulate remains open. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Bahir Ahmadi, spokesman of the Kandahar governor said, "Indian consulate is still open. It is functioning normally". India has withdrawn its diplomats as the violence increases with the Taliban making attempts to gain more territories in the country.

Sidhant Sibal: What is the situation at the Indian consulate?

Bahir Ahmadi: I can assure you that the place where the Indian consulate is located is safe and sound and there is no problem. But yes, for four to five days, the situation was a little bit critical and fighting was happening at least 3 kilometers away from the Indian consulate. Besides that, Pakistan and Iran consulate is also located nearby. The governor, the chief of police and chief of commando forces have checked the area. They have ensured that there is no security issue at the three consulates. Although Indian diplomats at the consulate have shifted to Kabul, the local staff is still present and the consulate is open. It is functioning normally. Anyone can go to the consulate as there are no security issues.

Sidhant Sibal: What about the security of Pakistani and Iranian consulates?

Bahir Ahmadi: Pakistani and Iranian diplomats are still in their respective consulates because we assured them that there will not be any kind of problem. They are still continuing their operations.

Sidhant Sibal: What is the situation in Kandahar?

Bahir Ahmadi: As you know, the Taliban attacked five districts, some places in the city but can assure that the central government and the local government are able to control the situation with local forces and central government forces. Several airstrikes were also carried out by our troops in the area. The problem is Taliban has entered local people's houses, and we can’t carry out air strikes or other operations as it might cause injuries to locals. We are trying to safeguard locals, therefore, our operation is going slowly. In the next seven to eight days, there will be no security issue in Kandahar and the people of Kandahar will be safe and sound.