Indian Army soldier missing since last week in Jammu and Kashmir found alive

The Indian Army personnel who went missing from the southern Kashmir district last week has been found alive, police said on Thursday (Aug 3).

Javaid Ahmad Wani (21), who was posted in Ladakh, went missing on Saturday from his native Kulgam district while he was on leave.

The reports of his disappearance had stoked tensions among his family members who feared that terrorists may have abducted Wani, as it has happened before with other Indian Army officers from Jammu and Kashmir.

A top Jammu and Kashmir Police officer confirmed his whereabouts on social media platform X.

"Missing Army jawan has been recovered by Kulgam Police. Joint interrogation will start shortly after medical checkup. Further details shall follow," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

So far, there is no additional information about from where was he recovered or who kidnapped him.

Kidnapped while buying groceries

According to reports, a day before his return to the Ladakh base to resume his duty, Wani went missing while he was outside to buy groceries in a city near his hometown.

The family became concerned as time passed and he did not return home. An hour later, the neighbours discovered his car abandoned in the nearby market, with groceries and his slippers still inside, as well as bloodstains on the seat.

As panic gripped, the Jammu and Kashmir Police were informed of his disappearance. Wani’s family had also appealed to the federal government to launch an extensive search for the army officer and make sure that he returns home safe.

Happened before

This is not the first disappearance case of off-duty soldiers and policemen have occurred in southern and central Kashmir.

On May 11, 2017, Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz, who was on leave to attend a family wedding, was kidnapped from the ceremony in Shopian. The 22-year-old was found dead. Reports say that four terrorists shot him.

In 2021, the decomposed body of a soldier from the Territorial Army, Shakir Manzoor Wagay of Shopian, was found in the Kulgam area in September, over a year after his abduction.

In March 2022, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists abducted and killed soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla from J&K Light Infantry. His body was found in an orchard in Budgam.