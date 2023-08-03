India wants normal ties with Pak but...: New Delhi reacts to Shehbaz Sharif's 'no war' comment

India on Thursday (August 3) responded to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent comment that Islamabad is willing to talk and discuss "serious matters" if the "neighbour" also does so. Sharif had also noted that "war is no more an option".

ndia's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during his weekly briefing that India also wants normal ties with all its neighbouring countries, including Pakistan. However, it is dependent on Islamabad to create an environment for such an engagement.

Bagchi said, "We have seen reports regarding comments by the Pakistan prime minister on this issue. India's clear and consistent position on this is well-known."

"We desire normal neighbourly relations with all our neighbours including Pakistan. For this an environment free of terror and hostility is imperative," he added.

In his remarks, Sharif said that Pakistan has nothing against anybody, we have to look after ourselves and build our nation. Even with our neighbour, we are prepared to talk provided that they are serious in discussing matters."

In the last 76 years, India and Pakistan have fought three wars - 1947, 1965 and 1999 - which led to a complex and largely hostile relationship between the two nuclear powers.

There have been several instances when tensions escalated at the India–Pakistan border, which is one of the most militarised international boundaries in the world.

Watch: Naela Quadri: Cannot trust or talk to Pakistan's authorities

Shehbaz has said that it is "equally important that our neighbour understands that we cannot become normal unless abnormalities are removed and serious issues are addressed through peaceful and meaningful discussions".

On being asked about the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Bagchi said India has been opposing the project as it goes through Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

Bagchi also said Islamabad's propaganda has not been working while answering about Pakistan planning to mount anti-India rhetoric in view of the fourth anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE