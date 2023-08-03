France closes on to replace Russia as world's second biggest arms exporter

Russia's place in global arms export is being taken over by France, partly aided by New Delhi's arms imports from Paris. Between 2018 and 2022, France's share of the global arms trade increased from 7.1 per cent to 11 per cent between 2018 to 2022, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report published in March.

In the same period, the Russian share of the international arms trade declined from 22 to 16 per cent.

Also read | Rafale jet sales make France's arms exports soar to record high

It must be noted that Russia still is the world's second largest arms exporter after the United States but Moscow's pace of exports has slowed due to war in Ukraine. At the same time, France has managed to increase its pace of arms exports and closed down its gap with Russia.

Why Russia's arms exports are declining?

Primarily, Russia's arms exports are declining due to war in Ukraine. Countries such as India are now diversifying their arms suppliers. Moscow is also dedicating more of its arms resources on front line in Ukraine.

Russia, however, still holds significant arms deals in African countries and countries such as Iran and China.

France's Rafale boost

French-built Rafale fighter jets developed by Dassault Aviation have edged against Lockheed Martin's F-35 built in the United States.

Rafale deliveries and orders globally have reached nearly 500, according to data cited by France24.

Also watch | India to buy 26 Rafale jets from France

Rafale fighter jets remain in service since as early as 2002. The French exported their first Rafale fighter jet in 2015.

The twin-engine fighter jets are now owned and operated by Greece, Qatar, India and Egypt and are soon expected to land in Croatia, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates – which ordered 80 Standard F4 Rafales in 2021.

Among the members of NATO, there remains a strong preference for the Lockheed Martin F-35 because of their capacity to drop US-made nuclear bombs.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE