Rafale and Scorpene submarine deals didn’t figure in Indo-French joint statement. Here’s why

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Indian government had approved plans to buy 26 more Rafale jets and another three Scorpene-class submarines. But there was no mention of either of the deals in the joint statement issued last week post the bilateral talks.

Now, the Indian government sources have clarified to WION that the reason why it wasn’t mentioned in the joint statement is because “contracts aren’t put in vision statements”.

The sources on Tuesday (July 18) said that India and France would soon begin negotiations in many areas like price and date of delivery.

“India has made it clear that it wants Rafale fighter jets for the Navy and negotiations in this regard will take place to finalise it,” sources told WION.

The sources said that Rafale wasn’t included in the roadmap because it was for the next 25 years.

Since the Rafale contract would be completed long before 25 years, hence both countries felt that it didn't have to be mentioned in the statement, the sources said.

On the Scorpene deal, the sources said the agreement wasn’t finalised as key aspects of the deal still need to be discussed. India-France defence deals on track: France shares details “Scorpene deal still not concluded but both sides don't expect any difficulty,” they said.

On July 15, the Defence Acquisition Council, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved the proposal to acquire 26 Naval variant Rafale jets and three French-designed Scorpene class submarines. Out of the 26 jets, four will be used as trainer aircraft for the naval platform.

The delivery of the aircraft will start within three years after the contract is signed. However, it may take around a year to finalize the deal as detailed price negotiations need to take place.

After the Indian government announced the acquisition of Rafale fighter jets for the Navy, Dassault Aviation had issued a statement.

“Following an international competition launched by the Indian authorities, this decision comes after a successful trial campaign held in India, during which the Navy Rafale demonstrated that it fully met the Indian Navy's operational requirements and was perfectly suited to the specificities of its aircraft carrier.”

“The Indian Navy's 26 Rafale will eventually join the 36 Rafale already in service, which are giving full satisfaction to the Indian Air Force, making India the first country to make the same military choice as France by operating both versions of the aircraft to help consolidate its superiority in the air and on the seas and guarantee its sovereignty," Dassault said.

According to reports from AFP, India stands as one of the largest purchasers of French arms. Back in 2015, during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Paris, a significant agreement was unveiled for the acquisition of 36 Rafale fighter jets, valued at approximately 4.0 billion euros at that time.