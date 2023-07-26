Rafale jet sales propels France's arms exports to record high

France, the third-largest defence exporter, said Wednesday that its weapons export hit a record high last year with the aid of Rafale aircraft sales. This comes as data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) shows the world's total global military expenditure has reached an all-time yearly high of $2240 billion (or €2035 billion) in 2022 against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

France's defence ministry in its annual report to the parliament said that the country's weapons exports stood at 27 billion euros (or $30 billion) last year. It was a significant rise from 11.7 billion euros in arms exports in 2021.

France is among the top five largest defence exporters and stands in third position only after US and Russia. Five nations, namely the US, Russia, France, China and Germany, account for more than 76 per cent of all arms exports.

India-France defence deal

During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Paris, French aerospace company Dassault Aviation confirmed that 26 Naval variant Rafale jets will be added to the existing fleet of 36 Rafale aircraft. India approved the proposal to acquire 26 Naval variant Rafale jets and three French-designed Scorpene class submarines.

Rafale jets sales to UAE

France has also signed crucial arms export deals for Rafale combat aircraft with several countries. United Arab Emirates brought 80 French Rafale jets in a $19 billion arms deal in December 2021 when France President Emmanuel Macron visited the Gulf nation.

Indonesia defence deal with France

France sealed a deal with Indonesia too under which the country made an agreement with Paris for the purchase of 42 Rafale. Former French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly during her visit in Jakarta Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto said, "We agreed on the purchase of 42 Rafale. The contract signed today is for the first six, which will be followed by 36 others."

Arms export to Greece

In 2021, Greece signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the supply of three FDI HN frigates built by the French shipbuilder Naval Group. It was part of an elevation of the ties between the countries to a strategic level.

Poland and France deals

In an agreement signed between Poland and France, Warsaw will get two reconnaissance satellites and a receiving station from France in 2027. However, as per the deal, Poland was said to have access to satellite imagery from an immediate basis.

In the latest report by the French ministry over the arms export records, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu reportedly said, "The appreciation of French weaponry goes beyond the Rafale" and added, "It has become a global reference in a wide capacity range, including missiles, frigates, submarines, artillery, helicopters radars and observation satellites."

As per reports, the Middle East accounts for about two-thirds of French arms exports while approximately 23 percent share is to Europe. Asia and Oceania share is eight percent of total France's arms exports. AFP report also pointed out that France's largest arms buyers during the time period from 2013 to 2022 were UAE, Egypt, Qatar, India, Saudi Arabia and Greece.