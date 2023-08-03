Watch: Indian college students held face down in puddle and brutally thrashed by senior

A disturbing footage showing a group of students lying face down in a puddle amid rain, and an unidentified senior NCC (National Cadet Corps) trainer ruthlessly hitting them with a thick stick is doing the rounds on social media. The heart-wrenching cries for help from the students have sparked widespread outrage.

Senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Jitendra Awhad, expressed profound shock in response to the alleged incident.

He emphatically called upon the state government to take immediate and stringent action in addressing the matter. In a media interaction held in Mumbai, Awhad voiced his disbelief, stating, "This is unbelievable… Such a thing is going on… We demand strict action in this case."

Disclaimer: This video may contain graphic images disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Authorities remain silent

Despite the gravity of the situation, authorities from the Vidya Prasarak Mandal (VPM), along with the principals of associated colleges, including KG Joshi-NG Bedekar College and B N Bandodkar College, have remained unavailable for comment. The deafening silence from these institutions has further fuelled public outrage and concern.

As per an India TV report, the ongoing NCC training is a collaborative effort involving students from three colleges, who convene at a shared location within the Joshi-Bedekar campus.

The training aims to prepare students for potential careers with the army and navy, instilling discipline and skills crucial for such endeavours.

The footage shows a disturbing scene wherein several unidentified students are subjected to harsh treatment. They are seen lying in rainwater and mud, while some are forced to stand in the muck.

The severity of the situation is compounded as senior trainers deliver brutal blows with a stick in an utterly savage manner.

Despite the terrified students' desperate cries and pleas for mercy, the beatings persist unabated. The footage, believed to have been captured by a conscientious fellow student, has sent shockwaves through the community.

Call to action and seeking accountability

In light of the incident, Suchitra Naik, the principal of Joshi-Bedekar College, has issued a call for action.

Acknowledging the fear that has likely deterred many students and parents from speaking out, Naik appeals to them to step forward, identify the senior involved, and formally lodge complaints.

Expressing condemnation for the incident, Naik assured that the authorities have initiated a comprehensive inquiry and pledged that those responsible will not escape accountability.

As public outrage intensifies and the video continues to circulate, the demand for justice grows louder. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining a safe and nurturing environment within educational institutions, where students can grow and thrive without fear of such reprehensible treatment.