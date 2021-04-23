Indian advertisements promoting gender stereotypes instead of products: UNICEF

We see advertisements everywhere, from movie theatres to YouTube videos. Advertisements are extremely powerful as they leave a lasting impression on us. Due to this, it is important that ads say all the right things. However, sometimes they do not.

A UNICEF study has found that Indian advertisements reinforce gender bias and stereotypes.

Advertisements make cameos on our television sets as they are very rarely longer than a few seconds. However, those few seconds are enough to plant an idea in one’s brain and spur change.

However, the consequences can be serious if the idea of the advertisement is flawed. A UNICEF study has found that India is facing this exact problem as it set to find out the representation of women in advertisements.

As per the raw data accumulated by UNICEF, 49.6 per cent of characters in ads are women but they make up nearly 60 per cent of the screen time and 56 per cent of speaking time.

However, the problem is that women appear in Indian ads mostly to sell domestic and beauty product only. So, these numbers are a sign of deep-seated stereotypes as women, apparently, still belong in kitchen as per these advertisements.

These stereotypical advertisements are being consumed by the Indian youth which is extending these stereotypes across generations.

Indian ads focus more on looks than messaging and once again it is a different yardstick for women. They are nine times more likely to be presented as 'stunning or attractive' and six times more likely to be shown in revealing clothes. Women are four times more likely to be depicted as partially nude and five times more likely to be sexually objectified.

The bottom line is that while men are brand ambassadors, women are treated as brand commodities.

Advertisers do not realise the impact of their actions. Sexual objectification has real consequences in society as young girls may grow up to hate their bodies. This can lead to a cycle of body shaming and depression.

A majority of Indian ads depict women as dependants and show men taking the big calls while women make the household decisions. As per the data, 11 per cent of women in Indian ads are married, compared to 8.8 per cent for men. The women are twice as likely to be shown shopping and cleaning.

Such regressive trends extend to skin colour as well. Two-thirds of all female characters were of light or medium skin tone. This reaffirms the stereotype that light skin is desirable, which sends women back in the cycle of insecurity and depression.

Indian ad makers are in a position of power but they need to be reminded of it because their content shapes minds across the country. Corporate social responsibility isn't just about planting trees and pep talks; it is about responsible advertising and putting out the right message.

Philosopher Marshall McLuhan called advertisements the cave art of the 20th century. While we are a hundred years wiser today, we seem to be still stuck with the same old cave art.