India: Two infiltrators killed on LoC in Poonch, IEDs recovered in North Kashmir

In a joint operation, Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police killed two infiltrators while foiling an infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector.

"Operation Bahadur Poonch Sector. Major infiltration bid eliminated in a joint operation by Indian Army & JmuKmrPolice during the night of 17 Jul 23 in Poonch Sector. Two infiltrators have been eliminated. Search operations are in Progress." said the army.

According to the Indian Army, the operation was started during the night after the suspicious movement was noticed close to the line of control. The Indian army started Operation Bahadur during the night only and while coming in contact with the infiltrators, security forces killed both the infiltrators. The search operation in the area still continues.

Two improvised explosive devices (IED) were recovered from the Wodhpura forest in North Kashmir. Indian Army in a Joint operation with Handwara Police recovered the IEDs near NH 701 early morning on July 17.

Based on information from a reliable source, Indian Army and Handwara Police launched a swift and well-coordinated Search and Destruction Operation (SADO) in Wodhpura Forest.

The operation resulted in the recovery of two sophisticated IEDs of approximately 5 and 7 kgs, concealed in the jungle area. The team immediately cordoned off the area with adequate security measures. The positive identification of IEDs was carried out by Indian Army's highly trained Explosive detection team equipped with Explosive detectors and Army Dog.

Further, the bomb disposal team executed a controlled detonation of IEDs, rendering them safe.

A thorough search operation was resumed by personnel of the Indian Army and Handwara Police in the general area of Wodhpura forest for any more IEDs or hiding militants. No loss of life or property was reported.

