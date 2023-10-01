India: Two doctors rescue child having breathing issues mid-air

Two doctors who were on board an Indigo plane came to the rescue of a child who had developed severe breathing issues.

The incident happened on Saturday (Sept 30) when the flight, which took off from eastern Ranchi city, was on its way to the capital Delhi city.

The parents were taking the baby to Delhi’s premiere state-run AIIMS Hospital to get treatment for congenital heart disease.

Around 20 minutes after the flight’s take-off, the cabin crew announced the baby’s serious condition and sought medical assistance from any doctor on board.

IAS officer and doctor by training, Dr Nitin Kulkarni, and a doctor from Ranchi Sadar Hospital, Mozammil Pheroz, came forward to help the child.

Quick thinking

"The mother was crying as the baby was gasping for breath. Me and Dr Mozammil took over care of the baby. Oxygen was supplied through an adult mask as somehow no baby mask or cannula was available," Kulkarni told PTI news agency.

"We checked the medical records. The baby suffered from a congenital heart condition, patent ductus arteriosus (PDA). They were going to AIIMS for it," he said.

He said that a Theophylline injection was given from the drugs kit. The parents were carrying injection Dexona, which proved very helpful, he said.

After administering the injection, the baby started to slowly recover and at the same time its heartbeat was being monitored.

“Lack of an oximeter made it difficult to assess the oxygen saturation status, Kulkarni said.

Medical team arrives

"First 15-20 minutes were very crucial and stressful as it was difficult to gauge the progress. Finally, the eyes became normal and the baby also made sounds," he said. He added that the cabin crew was very helpful and provided prompt support.

"We requested for priority landing and full medical support on arrival," Dr Kulkarni said.

The flight landed at 9.25 am (local time) and the medical team rushed in to provide the baby with oxygen support.

"We were happy and satisfied with the outcome of our efforts of more than an hour," Kulkarni said.

Around one hour after the flight landed, a medical team took the baby under their care and provided oxygen support.

(With inputs from agencies)