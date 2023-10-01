When fiction becomes reality: Photo of Asiatic lion standing on Arabian Sea shores goes viral

A picture of an Asiatic lion standing on the banks of Arabian Sea in western India Gujarat state has left netizens awestruck, reminding many of the Narnia film franchise.

The undated picture went viral on social media soon after the Chief Conservator of Forests of Junagadh region shared it on X and wrote, ''A lion was spotted in the Darya Kantha area during the Bhadrawa Poonam patrol.''

The Indian Forest Service officer, Parveen Kaswan, commented, “When #Narnia looks real. A lion king was captured enjoying the tides of Arabian Sea on the Gujarat coast. Courtesy: CCF, Junagadh."

In the photo, the majestic creature can be seen standing on the shores, seeming to enjoy the water waves that are approaching the banks of the sea.

This enchanting sight was reminiscent of a moment from "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" which showed the noble Aslan standing before the vast expanse of the sea.

The large carnivores often reach the nearby coastal regions, and this behaviour of the lions was first observed back in the 1990s. The animals usually follow the Heran River to reach the sea. This river passes through the Gir forest and ultimately reaches the Arabian Sea in Somnath district. According to experts, this unusual movement of the lions is due to the problem of overcrowding of their natural habitat.

Gujarat’s Gir National Park is home to the world’s only Asiatic lion population and the only place outside Africa where a lion can be seen in its natural habitat.

There are approximately 600 Asiatic lions left in the Gir Forest.

Asiatic lions were once the world’s most threatened species due to indiscriminate hunting by the people of Junagarh, while they were completely wiped out from the other parts of Asia.

But thanks to conservation efforts of Nawabs of Junagarh and timely efforts by the Department of Forest Officials after the independence, the population of Asiatic lions grew steadily.

From a population of approximately 20 lions in 1913, they have risen to a comfortable 523 according to the 2015 census.

There are 106 male, 201 female and 213 sub-adult lions in the wilderness of these four districts, Gir National Park’s website has stated.