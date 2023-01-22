India to solely nominate Ahom ‘Maidams’ for UNESCO World Heritage Site tag

Indian state Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the resting place of Ahom kingdom's royal families, 'Maidams', located in the Charaideo district of the state will be the sole nomination of India for UNESCO World Heritage Site's tag this year.

The dossier prepared on the ‘maidams’, also called “Assam’s Pyramids”, was selected by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi amongst the 52 heritage sites spread across the nation that are aiming at the coveted tag, said CM Sarma, while addressing the press conference.

The Union Ministry of Cultural Affairs “informed me of this momentous news and the nomination will be submitted to the UNESCO office in Paris tonight”, the chief minister said.

He added that the Ahom dynasty's mound burial system or ‘Maidams’ in Charaideo was listed for the first time in UNESCO’s World Heritage site's tentative list in April 2014, he said.

“It took nine years for the dossier to reach the nomination status from the tentative list and this was possible only due to the initiative of the prime minister,” Sarma stated.

He added that an exhibition was organised at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan during Ahom General Lachit Borphukan's 400th birth anniversary celebrations during which a model of ‘Maidam’ was put on display which showcased the marvellous architecture and Tai Ahoms' tradition.

WATCH | India@75 - Unity, culture and heritage: National symbols and how they represent incredible India

“The prime minister had viewed the exhibition and this nomination has been possible due to his interest in this heritage of ours. It is a matter of great honour for Assam that the country has decided to forward the World Heritage Site nomination dossier to UNESCO for evaluation,” stated the chief minister said.

He added that Charaideo will be visited by the UNESCO team in September and the place should be declared a World Heritage site by March 2024.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.