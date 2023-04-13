India to send school buses to Ukraine as part of additional humanitarian aid

India will send school buses as well as other supplementary humanitarian aid in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking aid.

The request came in the form of a letter that Meenakashi Lekhi, the Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, received from Emine Dzhaparova, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine, during her three-day trip to India.

A variety of subjects were covered during the meeting, including bilateral and global matters of shared interest, according to ANI.

India has promised to provide more comprehensive humanitarian aid, including school buses, to Ukraine.

Dzhaparova took to Twitter to post her thanks on Tuesday post the meeting. Her tweet read, "Had a fruitful meeting with @M_Lekhi. Briefed Minister on #Ukraine's efforts to fight unprovoked aggression. Discussed deepening bilateral cooperation in various fields, in a particular culture. Bookshelves and audio guides under the patronage of @ZelenskaUA will be available soon in India."

Dzhaparova spoke with Secretary (West), MEA Sanjay Verma in-person over the course of her three-day trip. International issues of shared interest as well as topics in the economy, defense, and humanitarian aid were on the agenda.

The deputy foreign minister of Ukraine informed Secretary (West) on the situation there as the conflict with Russia heated further.

The Inter-Governmental Commission between New Delhi and Kyivv will meet again at a mutually agreed-upon time in India, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs. During the discussion, both parties decided to hold the following round of Foreign Office Consultations in Kyiv on a later date that would be agreed upon by both parties.

he MEA statement said, "The Ukrainian Deputy FM also proposed that rebuilding infrastructure in Ukraine could be an opportunity for Indian companies. Secretary (West) shared that India has provided medicines, and medical equipment and would provide school buses, etc. to Ukraine."

Following a visit to the Manohar Parrikar-Institute of Defence Studies, Dzhaparova spoke at the Indian Council of World Affairs. She emphasised Ukraine's aim to forge a stronger and more enduring relationship with India during her visit.

(With inputs from agencies)