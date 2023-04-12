Russia ‘successfully’ tests ‘advanced’ ICBM weeks after suspending participation in New START pact

Russia conducted a new intercontinental ballistic missile test launch overnight and said that the ‘advanced’ ICBM successfully struck a target at a firing range in Kazakhstan. The massive test comes weeks after Russia suspended its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States. Most details of the test still remain a mystery, but according to experts, what Russia tested was a powerful Topol-ME system.

The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement, "The combat crew of the Strategic Missile Troops successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile of the land-based mobile missile system from the Kapustin Yar State Central Training Ground in the Astrakhan Region."

The missile was fired from the Kapustin Yar test site in the Astrakhan region.

"The missile's training warhead hit a mock target at the Sary-Shagan training ground [Republic of Kazakhstan] with given precision," it added.

Just weeks back, Russia had suspended its participation in the New START Treaty under which the US and Russia had agreed to limit their nuclear stockpiles. Around three weeks back, Moscow said it would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which would place the nukes on the doorstep of the European Union. NATO had strongly condemned both the moves by Russia.

Also Read | Putin to deploy Sarmat missile system on combat duty this year

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin has warned quite a few times that if there is a need, he will not hesitate to use nuclear weapons.

Although the Russian Defence Ministry did not mention what type of missile was used in the test launch, it did say that the purpose of the exercise "was to test advanced combat equipment of intercontinental ballistic missiles".

Several outlets say that the launch was apparently the first time an advanced combat equipment 15Zh55ME Topol-ME, also known as Yars-E, was tested. It is supposed to be an enhancement of the Topol system, with Topol Ms having been developed and used by Russian forces since 1997.

Reports suggest that the rocket can be unleashed from a mobile launcher.

"This launch made it possible to confirm the correctness of the circuit design and technical solutions used in the development of new strategic missile systems," it added.

In February, Putin talked about deploying a new kind of ICBM sometime this year. This came after the US said that the test of a missile has failed. This missile was the Sarmat rocket, dubbed by the West as Satan-2.

Russia is supposedly set to carry out more tests with its hypersonic Sarmat rocket which was earlier supposed to be deployed by the end of 2022. Putin calls it "invincible" and one that is capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads and is among Russia's next-generation missiles.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE