Russia-Ukraine war: Putin to deploy Sarmat missile system on combat duty this year

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which is dubbed Satan 2 by Western analysts, will be deployed. The announcement came a day before the first anniversary of Russia's military campaign in neighbouring Ukraine.

Last year in April, Putin announced the test launch of a nuclear-capable ICBM system. The Sarmat is capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads. It is among Russia's next-generation missiles that Putin has described as "invincible".

In a video released by the Kremlin to mark the "Defender of the Fatherland Day" in Russia, Putin said: "We pay special attention, as before, to strengthening the nuclear triad. This year, the first launchers of the Sarmat missile system will be put on combat duty."

This news development comes days after CNN cited two anonymous US officials as saying that Russia carried out a test of the Sarmat, but it failed.

However, on being asked about the same, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the report. Peskov said that it was "the prerogative of the defence ministry".

Russia has claimed that Sarmat, which weighs more than 200 tonnes, can reach an unmatched 16,000mph and can deploy 10 or more warheads on each missile. The long-range missile has been in development since the 2000s.

Putin has said the heavy Sarmat missile can hit any target on Earth and will make the Kremlin's enemies "think twice".

Last year, the Russian defence ministry claimed in a statement that Sarmat is the "most powerful missile with the longest range of destruction of targets in the world", which will significantly increase the combat power of Moscow's strategic nuclear forces.

Kinzhal systems and Zircon hypersonic missiles

Putin also said that Russia would continue production of air-based hypersonic Kinzhal systems and would start mass supplies of sea-based Zircon hypersonic missiles.

He said: "With the adoption of the Borei-A nuclear-powered submarine project 'Emperor Alexander III' into the navy, the share of modern weapons and equipment in the naval strategic nuclear forces will reach one hundred per cent."

"In the coming years, three more cruisers of this project will replenish the fleet's combat strength," he added.

