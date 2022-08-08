India: Three killed in stampede at Rajasthan's Khatu Shyamji Temple

A stampede broke out at a temple in western Rajasthan on early Monday claiming three lives, while numerous people were injured. According to reports, the tragedy took place around 5 am at the entrance of the temple where people were gathered for a monthly fair in the Sikar region, about 115 km from the state capital of Jaipur.

According to ANI news agency, the incident occurred at the Khatu Shyamji Temple. Among those who were injured, two people were referred to a hospital in the state capital.

According to reports, en estimated 100,000 devotees had gathered at the temple to offer prayers in the morning.

A team of police were immediately rushed to the temple to control the crowd and bring the situation under control.

The cops said that a large crowd, which was gathered outside the temple, tried to push into the temple when the gates were opened. A woman reportedly fainted and fell, causing others behind her to fall as well. In the ensuing chaos, three women lost their lives and two were injured.

Rajasthan | Three people died, several injured at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar where a stampede occurred during a monthly fair, earlier this morning. Two injured people referred to a hospital in Jaipur. Police present at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bgnL9sRr1j — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 8, 2022 ×

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences. In a tweet, he said, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest.”

Similarly, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his grief.

“The death of 3 women devotees due to stampede in Khatushyam ji's temple in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace," he tweeted in Hindi.

The Khatu Shyamji temple is one of the most important pilgrim destinations in Rajasthan and draws huge crowds every year, especially in the month of monsoon according to the Hindu calendar.

(With inputs from agencies)

