India: Surge in vegetable prices likely to continue for next two months

India is experiencing a surge in the prices of not just tomatoes but other vegetables too due to rain-affected areas. Prices of tomatoes have reached as high as Rs 100, affecting consumers’ kitchen budgets. Even the prices of other staple items, like coriander, ginger, garlic, beans and chillies are soaring high.

A bunch of coriander is now being sold at Rs 220 per kg in city markets. Similarly, ginger is priced at Rs 250–300 per kg, garlic at Rs 200 per kg, and beans are scarce, with online prices reaching Rs 160 per kg.

Nowadays, don't even think about asking your vendor for some free chillies as their price has jumped almost three times from Rs 40–50 a kg to Rs 120–100 now.

Tomato prices see a slight decrease

The prices of tomatoes, which reached a record high of Rs 250 per kg, have now seen a slight decrease and have come down to Rs 150 per kg. It still remains unaffordable for many middle-class households. The steep rise in prices has prompted residents to modify their menus and reduce the consumption of tomatoes.

This sudden increase in vegetable prices has affected both consumers and sellers.

Wholesale prices of vegetables and fruits have also witnessed an upward trend. Apples, which were previously sold for Rs 1200-1500 per box, now cost Rs 2200 per box.

Vegetable prices unlikely to normalise anytime soon

Major Indian vegetable markets have been affected by a shortage in the supply of vegetables as heavy rainfall has damaged crops severely. Reports suggest that the situation is unlikely to normalise anytime soon.

WION’s Principal Correspondent, Disha Shah tells that the price surge of vegetables might continue till Diwali this year.

The supply of vegetables is low in Mumbai as well, where the rains are hitting hard with heavy downpours. “It will take at least two months for the prices to become normal at Mumbai markets”, tells Disha.

The sharp rise in tomato prices was reported across the country and is not just limited to a particular region or geography.

The periods from July-August and October-November are generally the lean production months for tomatoes.

Tomato is produced almost in all the states in India, though in varying quantities. The southern and western regions of India account for 56-58 per cent of total tomato production in the country.

