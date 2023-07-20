Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall likely to continue for next few days; Orange alert in 10 districts

After flooding Delhi and its nearby areas, the monsoon is now drenching Maharashtra. Heavy rains caused road closures, train cancellations and school holidays across the western state on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts on July 20. Mumbai, on the other hand, has been issued a yellow alert by the weather department for the next few days.

On Wednesday, Mumbai and its adjoining areas experienced heavy downpours, resulting in waterlogging. Local train services were affected between Badlapur and Ambernath in Thane district due to waterlogging on railway tracks.

IMD warns of heavy rainfall for next few days

IMD said western India, including several districts of Maharashtra, will continue to receive light to moderate “fairly widespread to widespread" rainfall, with some areas experiencing “heavy to very heavy” rainfall in isolated pockets till Sunday.

The regional department of IMD in Mumbai also warned that heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the city and suburbs with a possibility of “very heavy rainfall at a few places” in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced a holiday for schools in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts for Thursday in view of the situation.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected over parts Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next 24 hours. येत्या 5 दिवसांत आपेक्षित तीव्र हवामानाचा इशारा. तपशीलवार जिल्हानिहाय हवामान अंदाज व चेतावणीसाठी कृपया https://t.co/jw7yrf9chD…… भेट द्यI pic.twitter.com/cjjgae0Ztp — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) July 19, 2023 ×

“Due to active monsoon conditions, enhanced rainfall activity is expected over parts of Konkan and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 4-5 days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is expected over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the above period. Increase in rainfall activity is also expected over parts of Marathwada with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places," explained an IMD press note on Wednesday.

Deaths reported in state due to heavy downpour

The heavy rain also led to several deaths in the region. A four-month-old infant slipped out of the hands of a woman walking on railway tracks and fell into a nullah between Thakurli and Kalyan stations near Mumbai on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was washed away in the swollen Poysar River in suburban Malad on Wednesday evening. A search operation launched by the Mumbai Fire Brigade with the help of police and local residents was eventually called off around 8:15 pm due to a downpour, darkness and strong flow of water in the river.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE