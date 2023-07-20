Akshay Kumar reacts to the viral video of violence against women in Manipur: Disgusted, shaken
Story highlights
Indian actor Akshay Kumar reacted strongly to the viral video that allegedly shows two women in Manipur being sexually assaulted on a road in public view.
Indian actor Akshay Kumar reacted strongly to the viral video that allegedly shows two women in Manipur being sexually assaulted on a road in public view.
Indian actor Akshay Kumar reacted strongly to the viral video that allegedly shows two women in Manipur being sexually assaulted on a road in public view. Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, "Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again."
The alleged video shows two women being paraded naked and being sexually assaulted in public.
Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2023
This is the first time that an Indian actor has spoken in public about the violence in Manipur. So far no actor has spoken out about the civil unrest in Manipur that has been ongoing for the past two months.
The video of the incident went viral on Wednesday (July 19), and according to media reports, it took place about two months ago when the violence first started.
The incident reportedly took place in the Meitei-dominated valley of the Thiubal district. A complaint was filed at a police station in Kangpokpi district and the case was later forwarded to the police station in Thoubal.
Response to the viral video
In a first official response to the video, the Superintendent of Police (SP), K Meghanchandra Singh issued a press note, which said, "As regards the video of 2 women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station (Thoubal district) against the unknown armed miscreants. The investigation has started and the state police is making an all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest."
Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani also responded to the video and shared on Twitter, "The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh ji who has informed me that the investigation is currently underway and assured me that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice."
The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM @NBirenSingh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 19, 2023
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.