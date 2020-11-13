India successfully test-fires QRSAM system; missile hits pilotless aircraft

India on Friday successfully test-fired Quick Reaction surface-to-air missile(QRSAM) system off the coast of Balasore, Odisha.

Reports said the missile hit its target directly during the test. The test targeted a "direct hit" on pilotless aircraft at medium range successfully achieving its objective.

The missile launch took place from ITR Chandipur off the Odisha coast propelled by a single-stage solid propellant rocket motor.

DRDO, ITR, IRDE worked in tandem with each other to achieve the tests.

The QRSAM weapon system is designed to track targets on the move and can be launched using a mobile launcher capable of carrying six canisterised missiles.

The QRSAM system has been designed by DRDO along with Bharat Electronics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited for the Indian Army. The surface-to-air missile is equipped with electronic countermeasures against jamming by aircraft radars with an automated command centre.

India had earlier tested the missile system in December last year firing two missiles. It was deployed in eastern Ladakh in June this year amid the India-China standoff along the Line of Actual Control(LAC).

Indian forces have carried out at least seven tests earlier of the missile system.