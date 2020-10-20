India-US military cooperation: Indian Army Vice Chief Saini checks in at US' Lightning Academy
To take India-US military cooperation a step further, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen SK Saini paid a visit to the US Army 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy on October 20.
Here is what happened during their meeting:
Jungle training
Lt Gen S K Saini visited US Army 25th Infantry Division Lightning Academy, where both undertook a jungle training session.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Lt Gen Saini interacts with troops
India’s Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt Gen SK Saini also interacted with the troops during the visit.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Chinook helicopter sling load carriage
A chinook helicopter sling load carriage could also be seen.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Lt Gen Saini meets Maj Gen Ronald P Clark
India’s Lt Gen Saini met Major Gen Ranold P Clark of the USINDOPACOM to further talk about India-US partnership in the region.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Three-day visit
Lt Gen Saini is visiting the US command as part of a three-day visit in a bid to expand military cooperation between both the countries.
(Photograph:Twitter)
More talks underway
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are slated to hold a 2+2 ministerial dialogue with their US counterparts Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper very soon.