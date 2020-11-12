India-China standoff: How Indian Air Force's Apache, Chinook will take on China's attack helicopters along LAC

IAF fully prepared for any type of conventional conflict

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed its Apache and Chinook helicopters along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) as the Indian and Chinese armies face down a bitter winter in the high Himalayas this year.

India's air chief Air chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria had said recently that the forces are "fully prepared" for a "two-front war".

"Our immediate offensive deployment of combat-ready units in response to the standoff at the LAC (Line of Actual control) in the north is indicative of our operational state today. We are determined to handle any contingency, undoubtedly, our capability and intent would deter," Bhadauria had said.

"The Indian Air Force (IAF) is fully prepared for any type of conventional conflict or any other conflict, including two-front war. We always focus on building up and preparing our (IAF) operational capability against the current threat scenario, and we are completely ready for a two-front war as well," the air chief said.

The Indian Air Force proudly displayed the Apache, Mi-35 attack helicopters during Air Force Day celebrations on October 8 as the forces prepare for a tough winter ahead.

