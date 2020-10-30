How Indian Navy's INS Kora destroys target in Bay of Bengal with anti-ship missile

INS Kora with Chinese ships

Chinese PLA Navy ship Weifang is pictured in the waters off Visakhapatnam while escorted by the Indian Navy corvette INS Kora (P61). The Chinese ships Zhenghe and Weifang were on a four-day visit to India's eastern Naval Command in 2014, with professional, cultural, social and sports events planned between the Chinese and Indian sailors.

(Photograph:AFP)