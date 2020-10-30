How Indian Navy's INS Kora destroys target in Bay of Bengal with anti-ship missile

Anti-ship missile fired by Indian Navy's guided-missile corvette INS Kora at max range with precise accuracy in Bay of Bengal.(Photo Courtesy: Indian Navy)
INS Kora destroys target
INS Kora destroys target with an accurate missile hit. (Photo Courtesy: Indian Navy)
Missile launched from INS Kora
Missile launched from INS Kora. (Photo Courtesy: Indian Navy)
Target destroyed
Target destroyed in Bay of Bengal. (Photo Courtesy: Indian Navy)
INS Kora with Chinese ships
Chinese PLA Navy ship Weifang is pictured in the waters off Visakhapatnam while escorted by the Indian Navy corvette INS Kora (P61). The Chinese ships Zhenghe and Weifang were on a four-day visit to India's eastern Naval Command in 2014, with professional, cultural, social and sports events planned between the Chinese and Indian sailors.