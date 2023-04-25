India puts up 'first village' signboard in village on India-China border 

India's Border Road Organisation (BRO) put up a signboard saying 'India's first village' in Mana, a village in north Indian state of Uttarakhand which borders China. The village is on the India-China border in Chamoli District.

"Now Mana will not be known as the last but the first village of the country,"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a Tweet.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said during his visit to Chamoli District last year, that border villages in the country are first villages and not the last as they are usually called.

"Now even for me, every village on the border is the first village in the country," PM Modi had said.

"Our government is always dedicated to the all-round development of the border areas," CM Dhami said.

Chief Minister Dhami said under the leadership of PM Modi, the border areas of the country were becoming more vibrant. "For this, the Vibrant Village programme has been initiated," Dhami said.

Mana is situated near Badrinath and devotees going to the Himalayan temple go up to the village for sightseeing.

