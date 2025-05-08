In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, 27 airports across northern India, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chandigarh, would temporarily remain closed till May 10 due to restrictions.

This comes in the aftermath of the Indian military's cross-border strikes code-named Operation Sindoor, in which nine specific sites linked to terrorism were targeted.

Over 20 airports will be affected amid tensions with neighbour Pakistan. On May 6, India issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for a large-scale air exercise along the southern section of the Indo-Pak border, scheduled for May 7–8.

What is NOTAM?

A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) is an official notification that conveys important and timely information regarding changes or risks in the use of airspace. It is mainly focused on ensuring the safety and coordination of air operations by notifying pilots and air traffic controllers of temporary airport operation changes, airspace restrictions, runway closures, or any essential navigation changes.