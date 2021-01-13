India lauds UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, highlights its support to the country 

India has lauded the UN Peacekeeping mission in Mali at a United Nations Security Council meeting, pointing out the "important role" played by it in "stabilizing the security situation" in the country through "political and military support to the peace process, along with its confidence-building measures".

Speaking at the UNSC meeting on UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), India's Deputy Permanent Representative to UN Nagaraj Naidu said, “If MINUSMA has to carry out its mandate more effectively, it must be adequately equipped with resources.... I would like to inform you that my Government will consider positively Secretary General’s proposal for the deployment of air assets in MINUSMA."

Important to note that India has contributed $ 1 million to African-led International Support Mission to Mali (AFISMA) fund in 2013. The same year saw MINUSMA taking over from AFISMA as the situation worsened in the country, especially in southern Mali due to attacks by terrorists. Security Council in its meet also considered the latest report of the Secretary-General on the situation in Mali.

The Indian Diplomat also highlighted the role of India in the development of the country, from development projects to COVID crisis by sending medicines.

Nagaraj said, “India has extended soft loans totalling US $ 353.6 million for various developmental projects, including in the power sector, in Mali." Elaborating that India, "offers a significant number of training slots for Malian officials under its Technical and Economic Cooperation training programme" with the west African country being, "one of the beneficiaries of the Duty-Free Trade Preference Scheme enjoying zero duty on nearly 95% of its exports to India.".

New Delhi has extended support to Mali's transitional government. 2020 saw a coup in Mali leading to the appointment of civilian President, PM and formation of transitional govt and constitution of 121 member national transition council. The transitional govt has shown a commitment to implement the peace agreement and has accommodated stakeholders from the north of the country in the national transition council.