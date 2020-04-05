India is looking into US request for hydroxychloroquine

India has received US request for hydroxychloroquine and is looking into the request.

Hydroxychloroquine is an anti-malarial drug to fight COVID-19.

US President Donald Trump had on Saturday said he had requested India to release hydroxychloroquine it had ordered.

US President said, "I called PM Modi of India...they make large amounts of hydroxychloroquine, very large amounts frankly. And I said, they had a hold, they have 1.5 billion people, and I said, I would appreciate it if they would release the amounts we have ordered and they are giving it serious consideration. India makes a lot of it."

On Saturday, India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade announced the total prohibition on export of hydroxychloroquine & formulations made of hydroxychloroquine "without exception".

In an earlier order issued on March 25th, the DGFT had announced export hydroxychloroquine except under 3 exceptions which have been deleted in the new order.

US President Trump has backed hydroxychloroquine as a solution to the COVID-19 crisis, though it is not backed completely by the medical community.

India has allowed hydroxychloroquine for medical and health care workers dealing with COVID-19 patients.