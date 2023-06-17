India: Fresh violence breaks out in Manipur, mobs stage arson and vandalism

Fresh violence broke out in the conflict-torn Indian state of Manipur on Friday night as reports emerged of automatic weapons firing from Kangvai in Churachandpur district and Kwakta in Bishnupur district and intermittent bursts of firing took place on Saturday morning, stated police and army sources.



There were also reports of mob build-up and attempted arson and vandalism. State police and joint forces of the Army, Assam Rifles, and Rapid Action Force undertook a Flag March in the Imphal East district late at midnight. Two civilians injured in mob dispersal According to the report, an arson was attempted at the Palace Compound near Advance Hospital. Last evening, a mob of around 1,000 people congregated and attempted vandalism and arson.

Rubber bullets and tear gas were fired by the RAF to disperse the mob, in which two civilians suffered injuries. There were also reports of mob build-up near Manipur University.



Around 200 to 300 people had collected near Thongju at 10.40 pm local time and tried to vandalise the local MLA's residence.



A column of the RAF dispersed the crowd. Last night, another mob attempted to vandalise Iringbam Police Station in the Imphal West district. At 11:40 pm local time, 300 to 400 people gathered outside the police station and tried to ransack it. The RAF dispersed the crowd.



According to the sources of the Army, the office of the country's ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was surrounded by a mob of 200 to 300 people around midnight at Sinjemai, and the crowd was dispersed by an Army column.



The mob gathered also tried to vandalise state BJP president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi's residence in Imphal West at midnight, however, their efforts were foiled by the Army and RAF. According to the Army, the crowd was dispersed. Congress attacks PM Modi, says PM not willing to talk to people In the wake of escalating violence, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram attacked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he is not willing to talk to the people.

WATCH | Indian Union Minister RK Ranjan's home set on fire in Manipur “The double-engine government is failing the people of Manipur. One engine (the state) has run out of fuel. The other engine (the centre) has decoupled itself and is hiding in the loco shed,” stated Chidambaram in a tweet. He also stated that Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh has lost the confidence of the people



“It is obvious that Mr Biren Singh has lost the confidence of all sections of the people of Manipur. It is also obvious that Mr Narendra Modi is not willing to talk to the people of Manipur nor even make an appeal for peace,” Chidambaram said.



The fresh attacks broke out in Manipur a day after a mob of 1200 people had burnt down the home of Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh by throwing petrol bombs.



In the state of Manipur, violence has escalated between two communities over the last few days as mobs continue to target the property. Efforts are being made by the centre to implement a peace plan, however, the law and order situation continues to remain extremely volatile. You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.