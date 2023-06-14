India: Nine killed, 10 injured in violence-hit Manipur state

At least nine were killed and 10 injured after a fresh militant attack in India’s restive northeastern state of Manipur, which is witnessing ethnic clashes.

Police said that the militants struck a village in the Khamenlok area around 1 am. They were carrying sophisticated weapons.

The attack took place on Monday night. The assailants surrounded the village and shortly after, a gunfight took place between them and village volunteers, PTI news agency reported.

Notably, another fire exchange occurred between the security forces and Kuki militants at Phougakchao Ikhai in the Bishnupur district on Tuesday.

The Kuki militants were trying to make bunkers close to Meitei localities when they were challenged by security forces resulting in the exchange of fire. Curfew timings extended In the wake of the volatile station, the district authorities have cut short the curfew relaxation hours from the usual 5 am to 6 pm in Imphal East and Imphal West to 5 am to 9 am. Curfew remains in force in 11 of the 16 districts of Manipur, while internet services are suspended in the entire northeastern state.

So far, more than 100 people have lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The ethnic violence turned worse in the wake of a directive of the High Court asking the state government to consider including the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Meiteis constitute about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Central paramilitary forces deployed to the state to control the violence and they still continue to be dispatched across the state.

Meanwhile, representatives from both the Kuki and Naga community, including members of legislative assembly from both sides, came to Delhi on Tuesday and met top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah with their representations and demand.

