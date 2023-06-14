Passengers aboard IndiGo flight get pilot changed after failed landing attempts; Report

An IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Mumbai was diverted to Udaipur and the pilot changed before it finally completed the original intended landing. The flight 6E 2441 departed from Lucknow airport at 11:10 am and was scheduled to land in Mumbai at 1:15 pm.

However, the pilot failed to land the passenger aircraft after doing two go-arounds at the Mumbai airport. A report in HT citing sources said that Mumbai ATC diverted the flight due to the gusty winds brought by Cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday. Earlier this week, operations had to be temporarily halted at the Mumbai airport due to the cyclone.

While the airline claimed the pilot could not land the plane due to bad weather and had to be diverted, the passengers asserted that the pilot aborted two attempts in Mumbai and another in Udaipur before getting the plane safely on the tarmac.

The report stated that passengers aboard demanded the airline replace the pilot. Some even took to Twitter to file their complaints with a few tagging Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiaditya Scindia and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as well.

“Flight Indigo 6E 2441 (Lko to Mumbai) not able to land in Mumbai due to poor management of Indigo Team. There are chances either Airbus malfunctioned or pilot not able to handle…Intervention needed," tweeted one passenger.

Meanwhile, IndiGo said the pilot was replaced, not due to pressure from the passengers but because he was fatigued.

“Due to bad weather, the pilot could not land in Mumbai and decided to go to Udaipur… After landing in Udaipur, he said he was fatigued and hence asked for crew replacement. This took some time and the flight left after 6 pm.”

In the end, the airplane landed in Mumbai around 8 pm, much to the chagrin of passengers who had their entire day wasted. IndiGo flight veers into Pakistani airspace IndiGo was in the news recently when a flight from Amritsar to Ahmedabad inadvertently strayed into Pakistani airspace near Lahore before returning to Indian airspace. As per flight radar data, the Indian plane entered the airspace north of Lahore and proceeded further into Pakistani territory, reaching Gujranwala, before finally returning to Indian airspace.

A senior official from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) mentioned that such occurrences were not uncommon, as international regulations allow aircraft to deviate from their intended flight path in the event of adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies)