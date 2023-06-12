VIDEO | Beachgoers caught unaware as sea swells due to Cyclone Biparjoy
Cyclone Biparjoy is on its way to making landfall in the Kutch region of the western Indian state of Gujarat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the coastal regions. Videos of the cyclone already having an impact on the local ecology have gone viral on social media platforms.
One of the videos circulating is from Ganpatipule - a coastal town in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. It shows the sea swelling violently while the beachgoers are caught unaware.
The oblivious people can be seen enjoying their day out at the beach before being caught in the swelling sea tides. Many can be seen dragged into the sea by the current before the water eases. In another video, people can be seen running to a vantage position as the water gushes deep inside the beach with shops getting inundated with the water.
गणपतीपुळे येथे " बिपर जॉय" वादळामुळे समुद्राला उधाण... pic.twitter.com/nt1vaSU1ff— Avadhut Kelkar (@kelkaravadhut) June 11, 2023
Biparjoy has already affected flight operations at the Mumbai airport after the temporary shutdown of the main runway due to the weather conditions. The passengers had to wait for several hours on Sunday night. Maharashtra received moderate rainfall and high tide waves due to the cyclone.
Cyclone has been supercharged
Experts have said the cyclone underwent rapid intensification twice during its lifecycle after it developed on June 7. Consequently, fishing has been banned across the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu till June 15.
Initial reports suggested that the cyclone and its wind speed may peak around 55 kilometres per hour (kmph). However, updated reports suggest that in the next three to four days, the harsh weather conditions might increase the wind speed to 160 kmph.
"In view of the above, the state governments are advised to keep a close watch, monitor the situation in their areas regularly and take appropriate precautionary measures. District authorities are advised accordingly." the IMD said in a statement.
Emergency services in motion
Although Cyclone Biparjoy might lose some strength before making landfall in Gujarat, Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre has warned that the storm will be powerful enough to damage houses and disrupt railways, powerlines, and signalling systems.
WATCH | Cyclone Biparjoy to make landfall between Kutch and Karachi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a review meeting to access the situation and direct authorities to remain fully prepared for any eventuality.
National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has already conducted a series of meetings with the Joint Assessment Team to evaluate the conditions and plan subsequent rescue operations, if necessary.
(With inputs from agencies)
