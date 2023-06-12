VIDEO | Beachgoers caught unaware as sea swells due to Cyclone Biparjoy

Cyclone Biparjoy is on its way to making landfall in the Kutch region of the western Indian state of Gujarat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the coastal regions. Videos of the cyclone already having an impact on the local ecology have gone viral on social media platforms.

One of the videos circulating is from Ganpatipule - a coastal town in the Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra. It shows the sea swelling violently while the beachgoers are caught unaware.

The oblivious people can be seen enjoying their day out at the beach before being caught in the swelling sea tides. Many can be seen dragged into the sea by the current before the water eases. In another video, people can be seen running to a vantage position as the water gushes deep inside the beach with shops getting inundated with the water.

Biparjoy has already affected flight operations at the Mumbai airport after the temporary shutdown of the main runway due to the weather conditions. The passengers had to wait for several hours on Sunday night. Maharashtra received moderate rainfall and high tide waves due to the cyclone.

Cyclone has been supercharged

Experts have said the cyclone underwent rapid intensification twice during its lifecycle after it developed on June 7. Consequently, fishing has been banned across the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu till June 15.