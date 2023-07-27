India: Fresh spell of arson engulfs Manipur town as oppn MPs plan more protests

A fresh spell of violence was reported in India’s northeastern state of Manipur early Wednesday as an intense gunfight between security forces and armed groups turned the town of Moreh into a war zone.

A raging mob in the Indian town located on the Myanmar border burnt down 30 houses and shops that were left abandoned since ethnic violence in the state emerged initially in the early days of May.

Times of India reported that the mob gathered in the area at 9:30 AM IST, and they spent their next three hours torching and burning down the houses and shops. Even a guest house owned by the Forest Department was damaged.

CM N Biren Singh condemns violence

Chief Minister of Manipur state N Biren Singh condemned the violence later on Wednesday during speaking at the Kargil Vijay Diwas function in the capital city of Imphal.

He claimed that the tensions began when the authorities started cracking down on drug cartels operating at the border.

Watch: Manipur witnesses fresh arson as no-confidence motion hangs over Indian parliament

He further warned that the state would not prostrate before the sources of threats trying to disintegrate the unity of the people.

He also urged the people not to engage in violence and cooperate with authorities to establish peace.

India’s ruling BJP faces protests by opposition INDIA alliance

Meanwhile, it was reported on Thursday that all Members of Parliament (MPs) from the opposition INDIA alliance will wear black clothes and attend parliament proceedings to register their protests over the Manipur violence.’

Congress and various other opposition parties have been persistently calling for a comprehensive discussion on the situation in Manipur, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue a statement.

In protest, they have engaged in demonstrations and chanting slogans in both houses of the Indian parliament—Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha—resulting in the adjournment of both Houses since the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.

No-confidence motion against the government

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla formally accepted the no-confidence motion against the government, which was presented by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on behalf of the INDIA alliance.

Following the motion's presentation, the speaker inquired about the number of members supporting the motion.