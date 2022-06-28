India: Four dead as ONGC chopper falls into the Arabian Sea

At least four died when a Pawan Hans helicopter with nine onboard, including two pilots, fell into the Arabian Sea on Tuesday (June 28). The incident happened about 50 nautical miles from the Mumbai coast. Three out of those who lost their lives were the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) employees.

India-based news agencies have reported that the helicopter managed to stay afloat with the help of the attached floaters for some time. A company official said that the rescuers pulled out all nine people.

Four people were unconscious and were airlifted in a Navy copper to a hospital in Mumbai. The company official further said that they were declared dead at the hospital.

