A CRPF jawan allegedly killed two of his colleagues and injured eight others before taking his own life at a camp in Manipur on Thursday (Feb 13), official sources said.

The incident took place at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Lamsang located in the Imphal West district at around 8.20 pm, they said.

The accused, Havildar Sanjay Kumar, opened fire from his weapon killing a constable and a sub-inspector of the force on the spot. He later turned the gun on himself and has been declared dead, the sources said.

The accused belonged to the F company of the 120th battalion of the force. Eight CRPF personnel have been injured in the firing and they have been shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, they said.

The Manipur Police issued a post on X, saying "In an unfortunate incident, tonight at around 8 pm, a suspected case of fratricide happened inside a CRPF camp in Lamsang under Imphal West District wherein one CRPF jawan opened fire killing 02 (two) of his own CRPF colleagues on the spot and injuring 08 (eight) others."

"Later, he also committed suicide by using a service weapon. The personnel belonged to F-120 Coy CRPF. Senior officers of Police and CRPF have rushed to the spot," the police said.

The cause of the incident is being investigated and there was no official word from the CRPF immediately.

