Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday concluded a very "substantive and productive" visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press conference.

Modi became the fourth foreign leader to visit Trump since his return to the White House. He also met with the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, DOGE chief Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

PM Modi's discussions with Trump, which went for around four hours, covered a lot of ground. Both leaders touched on a range of topics during the joint press conference.

Here are the main points:

US-India trade

Trump said that he expected "wonderful trade deals". His comments can be seen in a positive light amid Trump's plans for "reciprocal tariffs" on both friends and foes.

Trump also said that he and PM Modi have agreed to start talks to address "long-running disparities" in trade. He said: "We'll begin negotiations to address the long-running disparities that should have been taken care of over the last four years."

PM Modi said that Washington and New Delhi are pushing to conclude a "mutually beneficial trade agreement". "In order to ensure India's energy security, we will focus on trade in oil and gas. Investment in energy infrastructure will also increase in the area of nuclear energy," Modi said, noting the pact should be finalised "very soon."

Oil and gas deal

Trump also announced a deal for Delhi to import more US oil and gas to shrink the trade deficit between the two countries.

"They're going to be purchasing a lot of our oil and gas. They need it. And we have it," Trump said at a joint news briefing in Washington.

Modi said that "in order to ensure India's energy security, we will focus on trade in oil and gas", also pledging to invest more in nuclear energy.

F-35 stealth jets to India

Trump said that the US will be increasing military sales to India by "many billions of dollars". He said that the US will pave the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 Stealth fighters 'starting this year', eventually making New Delhi part of the elite club of countries with state-of-the-art stealth jets.

"Starting this year, we'll be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We're also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters," Trump added.

Deportation of illegal immigrants

After Trump returned to power, the US started deporting unauthorised migrants. The US has also deported Indian immigrants in the past few weeks. Modi at the news conference vowed to keep cooperating, saying that undocumented Indians are being lured by human traffickers.

"Any verified Indian who is in the US illegally, we are fully prepared to take them back to India," Modi said.

Extradition of 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana

Trump announced the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who is wanted for his alleged role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India. He said that Rana was "going back to India to face justice".

"I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters (Tahawwur Rana) and one of the very evil people of the world, having to do with the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India. He is going back to India to face justice," Trump said.

(With inputs from agencies)