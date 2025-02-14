Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Feb 13) held a much-anticipated bilateral meeting, the first after the inauguration of the 47th POTUS. While addressing the media in a joint press conference following their first bilateral meeting in years, Trump remarked the friendship between India and the US was the 'strongest it has ever been'.

India-US friendship

US President Donald Trump said that he was thrilled to welcome PM Modi at the White House.

Reminiscing about the past, Trump said: "We spend a lot of time here and also in India. We travelled to your beautiful country 5 years ago... It was an incredible period of time. There is a special bond between the US and India - the world's oldest and largest democracies in the world. Today, the PM and I are announcing the framework to strengthen the ties further..."

Dismissing the ties between India and his predecessor Joe Biden's administration, Trump remarked: "I don't think India had a good relationship with the Biden administration...A lot of things happened that weren't very appropriate between India and the Biden Administration."

On elements in the US working against India, including Khalistani separatists, President Trump announced the extradition of Tahawwur Rana. "We are giving a very violent man (Tahawwur Rana) back to India immediately," he said.

"There are more to follow because we have quite a few requests. So, we work with India on crime and we want to make it good for India..." he added.

India has long pursued the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 attacks. Rana for years has been incarcerated in a high-security US prison.

(With inputs from agencies)