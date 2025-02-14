Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Donald Trump on Friday (Feb 14) at the White House. Trump said that he expected "wonderful trade deals".

Advertisment

The US president said that he expects wonderful deals with India, right after announcing to impose "reciprocal tariffs", which sets an uneven beat.

"We're going to make some wonderful trade deals for India and the US," Trump said as he opened talks with Modi at the White House.

This marks the first meeting by both leaders after Trump returned to Oval Office last month.

Advertisment

PM Modi said that the events both the leaders did in Ahmedabad "Namaste Trump" and in Houston "Howdy Modi" showed their friendship and mutual cooperation.

He further said whenever we hear about Trump, we hear about "Make America great again". "Similarly in India we have the resolve of 1.4 billion people, US is the world's oldest democracy and India is the world's largest democracy, this is why whenever we meet, we won't be 1+1 equals 2 but 1+1 equals 11, which showcases our strength and resolve in working together."

Indian delegation including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, arrived at the White House soon after PM Modi's arrival here.

Advertisment

Also read: PM Modi US visit Live: Bilateral talks betwee Indian PM and US President Trump begin at White House

Before his arrival, ceremonial guards gathered at the premises of the White House to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi began his day by meeting US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Ramaswamy after meeting Modi said that it was a pleasure and honour to welcome PM Modi. Hope he has a wonderful visit and it was a great meeting," he said.

Also read: Elon Musk's kids take the limelight as he meets PM Modi in US | See pics HERE

After meeting with Elon Musk, PM Modi posted, "Had a very good meeting with Elon Musk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance."

PM Modi called US NSA Waltz a "great friend of India", adding that defence, technology and security are important aspects of India-USA ties and we had a wonderful discussion around these issues.

Also read: Trump slams Canada, says 'has been very bad to us on trade,' repeats talk of it becoming 51st US state

"There is strong potential for cooperation in sectors like AI, semiconductors, space and more," PM Modi added.

Moreover, a mobile billboard advertising truck in Washington, DC displayed boards, ahead of the meeting between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Also read: Elon Musk wants to do business in India? Trump says 'it's very hard due of high tariffs'

(With inputs from agencies)