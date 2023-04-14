In a first, India to host global Buddhist summit with top leaders in attendance

India will host the Global Buddhist Summit next week in New Delhi, marking the first such event in the country. Top Buddhist leaders from around the world are expected to attend the two-day meeting from 20 to 21 April, which will focus on the religion's response to the world's most pressing challenges.

The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), an umbrella group that serves as a platform for Buddhists worldwide, is organizing the event.

PM Modi will address the summit where keynote speakers will include Prof. Robert Thurman, a renowned scholar of Buddhism, and His Holiness Thich Tri Quang, Deputy Patriarch, Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, Vietnam. Over 170 overseas Buddhist dharma masters from more than 30 countries are expected to participate in the discussions.

The meeting will focus on several topics, including Buddha Dharma and Peace, Buddha Dharma: Environmental Crisis, Health and Sustainability, Preservation of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition & Buddha Dharma Pilgrimage, Living heritage, and Buddha Relics. Buddhism originated in India, and the country is home to several Buddhist heritage sites, including the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, where Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment, and Kushinagar, where Buddhists believe Gautama Buddha attained parinirvana.

Tibetan Buddhism is considered part of the Nalanda tradition of Buddhism, which originated in India. The event will include photo exhibitions and an audio-visual presentation on the digital restoration of the Ajanta Caves.

The summit is seen as a significant development in India's efforts to engage with Buddhism, which has millions of followers around the world. Recently India, which is the chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization or SCO grouping organized a meet on Buddhist heritage involving all the countries.

While there has been no public confirmation of the Dalai Lama's participation, his presence would be significant at the summit next week. China has been trying to interfere in the process of appointing the next Dalai Lama, something that has been rejected by Dalai Lama's office and Tibetan leadership.