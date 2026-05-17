/IMD warns of severe heatwave in Delhi, North India till May 22; temperature likely to touch 44°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heatwave alert for Delhi and several parts of North India from May 18 to May 22, with temperatures in the national capital expected to climb 44°C. The alert follows the movement of hot and dry northwesterly winds from Pakistan and Rajasthan, which are driving temperatures upward across the region and increasing concerns over prolonged exposure to extreme heat and rising night-time temperatures.



Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are among the areas likely to experience severe heatwave conditions in the coming days. Delhi recently logged an average maximum temperature of 40.8°C, while the Ridge weather station recorded 42.4°C.



The IMD underscored that temperatures across northwest India are likely to increase from 3°C to 5°C over the coming days. Strong winds blowing between 20 km/h and 30 km/h, with gusts reaching 40 km/h, are also likely to be witnessed. Residents may also experience warmer nights as minimum temperatures continue to rise and reduce relief after sunset.

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Heatwave to continue for the next few days

Forecasters also noted that the heatwave conditions are likely on Tuesday, along with strong westerly winds during the day and night. A major turn in regional wind patterns is pushing the temperature to increase across northern India.



"Moist easterly winds have been replaced by dry northwesterly winds," media reports said, quoting Skymet Weather President Mahesh Palawat as saying, and explained the main reason behind the heatwave conditions in Delhi and nearby states.