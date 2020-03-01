I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India: US President Donald Trump

Recalling hid maiden visit to India, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he "never be excited about a crowd again".

On February 24, Trump visited India for the first time along with first lady Melania Trump. Both received a rousing welcome with over one lakh people participated in the "Namaste Trump" event in Ahemdabad.

Addressing a rally in South Carolina, the US president recalled the mega event at the Motera stadium and said, "In India, I hate to say this to you, they actually have a 129,000-seat stadium. Did you see it? The place was packed, and they did better than most."

"They gave me credit for 100,000. That was not bad. It's 129 (thousand)... The stadium holds 100 (thousand). They had a field that's about three times...It's cricket. It's the biggest stadium. And they had 129," he said.

Trump said he shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is a "great guy" and is "loved by people of India".

"We had an amazing thing. And I went in, and here's the problem. This is a big crowd and normally, I like talking about my crowd because I get the crowds like nobody. But, I just got back from 140 or 50 or 60,000 people and now I am coming here. What does this place hold, 15? It's hard to be enthused. You understand that?

"I may never be excited again about a crowd after going to India. Think of this, they have 1.5 billion people. We have 350, so we are doing pretty well, I will tell you what, but I love this crowd and I love that crowd too," the US president told his supporters.

Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on February 24 where he and Melania were given a grand reception. From Ahmedabad, he and his delegation travelled to Agra where they visited the Taj Mahal.

In the last leg of their visit, Trump and Melania visited New Delhi. The US President received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday morning.

Following this, Trump held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi during which three agreements were finalised. The couple wrapped up their visit by attending a banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The US president and his delegation left India on the evening of February 25.

(With inputs from agencies)