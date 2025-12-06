Hyderabad airport on high alert after multiple bomb threats in three days

Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was put on high alert on Saturday (Dec 6) after a bomb threat on two international flights, from London and Kuwait, scheduled to land at the airport. This comes after bomb threats were received regarding two flights landing at the same airport a day earlier. The threats were sent through an email to the airport customer support.

Flight BA 277, travelling from Heathrow to Hyderabad, landed safely at the RGIA at 5:25 am. Authorities said that safety protocols were initiated. While another plane, flight KU 373, from Kuwait was returned to the departure airport.

The recent security threats come after similar threats were received earlier this week. On Friday (Dec 5), the airport received a bomb threat for flight AI 2879, travelling from Delhi, and flight EK526, travelling from Dubai. Both flights landed safely at the Hyderabad airport. On Thursday (Dec 4), an IndiGo flight going from Medina to Hyderabad made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport following a bomb threat.