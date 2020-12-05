Haryana minister Anil Vij tests positive for COVID-19 after trial Covaxin shot

The Haryana health minister Anil Vij has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after taking a trial shot of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine.

"I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona," he posted on Twitter.

Anil Vij, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, had taken a trial shot of India's COVID-19 vaccine's third phase of trial in Haryana on November 20. "I Will be administered trial dose of Coronavirus vaccine #Covaxin a Bharat Biotech product Tomorrow at 11 am at Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt under the expert supervision of a team of Doctors from PGI Rohtak and Health Department. I have volunteered to take the trial dose," he had announced through Twitter.

A few weeks later when the minister was in Chandigarh, he reported fatigue and decided to get himself tested. "He got tested himself today morning and the result is positive. The staff will be tested today itself," his team had reported.

The news of him testing positive after administering a trial dose has raised questions about Bharat Biotech's vaccine's effectiveness.

Indian pharmaceutical company has also released a statement after Anil Vij tested positive. "Covaxin clinical trials are based on a 2-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined 14 days post the 2nd dose. Covaxin has been designed to be efficacious when subjects receive both doses," the company said. "The phase-3 trials are double-blinded and randomized, where 50% of subjects (participants in the trial) receive vaccine & 50% of subjects receive placebo."

Bharat Biotech had started phase 3 trial of the vaccine only after successfully completing the trial of the first two phases. The pharmaceutical company has engaged with nearly 26,000 volunteers for this vaccine's third phase trial in India — making it the largest ever such trial in India.