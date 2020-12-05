India adds 36,652 new coronavirus cases; death toll stands at 139,700

India on Saturday witnessed 36,652 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall caseload to 9,608,211.

As many as 512 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 139,700 and 9,058,822 have recuperated from the deadly virus, pushing the recovery rate to 94.28 per cent, according to the latest updates by the health ministry.

India's case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

Presently, there are 4,09,689 active Covid-19 cases in the country, which is 4.26 per cent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, in a positive development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India will get a Covid-19 vaccine "within weeks".

"Experts believe it will not be a long wait for a Covid-19 vaccine. It is believed that in the next few weeks, a Covid-19 vaccine will be ready. As soon as scientists give the green signal, immunisation will start in India," said Modi in a virtual meet.

The Indian prime minister's remarks came at a time when the United Kingdom has already given emergency authorisation to Pfizez-BioNTech vaccine to treat coronavirus and it is expected the US will also grant a similar approval soon.

Globally, the overall death toll from Covid-19 is more than 1.5 million with cases surpassing 65 million, according to a tally compiled by news agency AFP on Friday.