Global COVID-19 summit: Indian PM Modi bats for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates amid UK row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated on Wednesday for mutual recognition of Covid vaccine certificates by countries to make international travel easier.

The remarks made during the Global COVID-19 Summit at the outset of PM Modi's US tour come as the UK travel regulations continue to mention issues with India's Covid vaccination certifications while approving locally made Covishield.

"As newer Indian vaccines get developed, we are also ramping up production capacity of existing vaccines. As our production increases, we will be able to resume vaccine supplies to others too. For this, the supply chains of raw materials must be kept open." he said.



"India is now running the world’s largest vaccination campaign. Recently, we vaccinated about 25 million people in a single day. Our grassroots-level healthcare system has delivered over 800 million vaccine doses so far. Over 200 million Indians are now fully vaccinated, " Narendra Modi said.

"Earlier this year, we shared our vaccine production with 95 other countries, and with UN peacekeepers. And, like a family, the world also stood with India when we were going through a second wave. For the solidarity and support extended to India, I thank you all, " Indian PM Modi added

"India has always seen humanity as one family. India’s pharmaceutical industry has produced cost-effective diagnostic kits, drugs, medical devices and PPE kits. These provide affordable options to many developing countries, " he said.



