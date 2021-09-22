Indian PM Narendra Modi’s US visit schedule: Quad summit, UNGA address and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his trip to the United States on Wednesday, calling it an "opportunity to boost Indo-US ties."

“At the invitation of Joe Biden, I am visiting the USA to continue our dialogue, and exchange views on areas of mutual interest. Also looking forward to meeting Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss global issues and explore ideas for cooperation between India and US,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi's visit to the United States will include bilateral discussions with US officials, participation in the Quad Leaders' Summit, a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, and commercial connections.



Also read | Global COVID-19 summit: Indian PM Modi bats for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates amid UK row

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Shringla will all be part of the prime minister's entourage.

September 23 | Arrival in Washington: 6 pm Local Time, 3:30 am IST

07:15 pm IST: On September 23, the prime minister will meet one-on-one with five chief executives of major American corporations, including Apple CEO Tim Cook.

11 pm IST: PM Modi will also meet with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

September 24

00:45 IST: PM Modi will meet US Vice-President Kamala Harris in Washington.

3:00 am IST: Bi-lateral meeting with Yoshihide Suga, Japan PM

On September 25, the prime minister will speak at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York during the General Debate of the High-Level Segment.



Also read | Indian PM Narendra Modi's flight to US skips Frankfurt stopover, courtesy advanced aircraft

As part of the preparations for Modi's visit, India and the US had a series of discussions.

(With inputs from agencies)